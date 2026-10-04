Colts reach .500 despite Daniel Jones’ turnover issues

The Indianapolis Colts snapped a slow start with a 30-13 victory over the Washington Commanders in London, moving to 2-2 and reaching .500 for the first time this season, according to the report.

That result came despite troubling offensive markers: over the past two games the Colts have a minus-4 turnover margin, are averaging 4.1 yards per play and have produced one total touchdown pass, according to the report.

Quarterback Daniel Jones continued a recent trend of turnovers in the win. Jones was charged with two giveaways in the London game and has five total giveaways over the past two games, which were victories over the Houston Texans and Commanders. He lost three fumbles in that span, including an early fumble on the second play from scrimmage and an interception in the second quarter, according to the report.

Jones passed for 143 yards against Washington — his fewest in a full game since becoming the Colts’ starter and his second game under 200 yards this season. His 4.2 yards per attempt was the lowest mark of his Indianapolis tenure, according to the report.

Jones did provide key plays in the win, stabilizing his play in the second half and avoiding further turnovers. He had a 4-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter and converted two third downs as a rusher in the second half, helping secure the victory. Jones, who signed a two-year deal worth at least $88 million in March after recovering from a torn Achilles, acknowledged the need for cleaner play: “Definitely got to play better. Got to clean that up. Can’t afford to turn the ball over like that,” according to the report.

The report noted several contextual factors, including that Jones is roughly 10 months removed from surgery and that Indianapolis is without its top receiver, Alec Pierce, who is on injured reserve with a heel injury. The Colts have also struggled with interior pass protection the past two games, leaving Jones facing pressure, according to the report. Coach Shane Steichen summed up the short-term result: “It’s better than being 0-4,” he said.