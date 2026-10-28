Colts start rebuild after trading DeForest Buckner and Quenton Nelson

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts traded defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson to the Seattle Seahawks on Tuesday, moves that signaled the start of a franchise rebuild after a disappointing start to the season.

Buckner, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, had voiced frustration following a loss to the Minnesota Vikings that left Indianapolis 2-5 and marked the club’s third consecutive defeat. Nelson, also in the final year of his contract, joins an NFC West rival in Seattle.

The deals were completed the week after general manager Chris Ballard was fired. According to the report, assistant general manager Ed Dodds engineered the trades, presumably at the direction of owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon. San Francisco, which originally drafted Buckner and traded him to Indianapolis in 2020, surrendered a 2027 fourth-round pick for the veteran defensive lineman. Seattle sent a 2027 third-round selection and a 2028 fifth-rounder for Nelson.

The transactions were part of a broader pivot for the Colts. Indianapolis has not won the AFC South since 2014, last reached the playoffs in 2020 and last recorded a postseason victory in 2018. The club averaged 7.6 wins over the past five seasons. Those results, combined with the loss of veteran standouts, prompted the organization to declare a full rebuild.

The Colts will begin that process without a 2027 first-round pick; that selection is owed to the New York Jets to complete last year’s trade for cornerback Sauce Gardner. For 2027, Indianapolis currently holds one second-round pick, two third-round choices and two fourth-round selections.

Additional roster moves are expected. Players said to be attracting interest from other clubs include running back Jonathan Taylor, nose tackle Grover Stewart and receiver Josh Downs. The team is projected to have well north of $60 million in salary-cap space next spring and could create more flexibility if it trades Taylor or moves on from quarterback Daniel Jones. The organization framed Tuesday’s decisions as difficult but necessary steps toward rebuilding.