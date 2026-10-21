Colts weigh Shane Steichen’s future after firing GM Chris Ballard

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts dismissed general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, leaving coach Shane Steichen in place for now as ownership continues its evaluation, owner Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement. Irsay-Gordon said the family will continue its assessment during the remainder of the season, will attend practices and meetings, and that the decision “does not change our goals for the season. We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve and win football games.”

Supporters point to Steichen’s 2023 debut as evidence of his ability to overachieve. He inherited a team that went 4-12-1 the year before, began that season with rookie Anthony Richardson Sr., finished with Gardner Minshew and led the Colts to six wins in their final nine games before a Week 18 loss to Houston that decided the AFC South. His overall record with the team is 27-30.

Under Steichen, Indianapolis ranks eighth in points per game (24.3) since his arrival and sits ahead of teams such as the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers, according to team figures in the source material. Since Steichen became the team’s offensive playcaller, the Colts have ranked in the top half of the league in offensive expected points added, yards per play and yards per game. Colts quarterbacks under Steichen have posted a collective QBR of 52.5, 19th in the NFL during that span.

Steichen also has shepherded an unstable quarterback room, starting eight different quarterbacks in three-plus seasons, including Joe Flacco and Philip Rivers, who both came out of retirement to fill in after Daniel Jones suffered a ruptured Achilles last season. The quarterback issues Steichen has overcome are themselves an issue to be examined, observers say.

There has been outside interest in Steichen if he were to be available; an executive told ESPN that one club identified him as a top target in the last hiring cycle. With Ballard gone, the Colts have decoupled the pair, and Steichen said Monday, “I’m grateful for every day that I’m in this building, and I don’t take that for granted. I’ve got to get these guys ready for the Vikings.”