Commanders 2026 training camp: latest intel from Ashburn

The 2026 NFL training camp cycle is under way and Commanders reporter John Keim is on site in Ashburn, Virginia, tracking daily developments. Keim’s coverage will include standouts, position battles, depth-chart movement, cut decisions and updates from the quarterback room.

The coverage file will be updated frequently through the summer, with ongoing attention on whether Washington can rebound from an injury-plagued 2025 and which players on the roster bubble could reach the final 53-man roster.

Washington remains interested in adding another wide receiver. The 49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk has been mentioned as a potential fit because of his college connection to quarterback Jayden Daniels at Arizona State, but multiple team sources told reporters that Aiyuk’s recent social media activity could lead the team to have no interest if he becomes available.

General manager Adam Peters addressed how the club weighs a player’s social media when making personnel decisions. Peters said the team “look[s] at that stuff but it’s not the first thing we look at,” adding, “We look at tape, we talk to teams and players on how they were in the locker room to make those decisions. It’s not usually a huge part of it. Usually.”

The team could also pursue veteran receiver Stefon Diggs in free agency. The report noted Diggs has drawn interest from multiple teams and that he led the Patriots last season with 85 receptions for 1,013 yards.

Keim and the Commanders beat will continue to post updates from Ashburn through the first full week of the preseason, which begins Aug. 13, and will expand coverage alongside camp updates for all 32 NFL teams.