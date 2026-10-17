Commanders at 49ers: How to watch Monday Night Football

The Washington Commanders visit the San Francisco 49ers in a Monday night matchup that could see San Francisco improve to 6-0 with a victory. The game is designated as the Week 6 meeting between the two teams and will be broadcast nationally.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, according to ESPN. The network will carry the live television broadcast and provide standard game coverage as part of its Monday night slate.

Fans who prefer streaming can follow the game through the ESPN App and the NFL streaming hub, according to ESPN. Both platforms will offer access to the live telecast for viewers who choose to stream rather than watch on traditional television.

ESPN will also introduce new music elements for its Monday night presentations. According to ESPN, the network and Apple Music will collaborate on music curation for Monday Night Football games throughout the 2026 NFL season, bringing a new audio component to the broadcasts.

Additional Monday night listings referenced for the season include Week 7: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles; Week 13: Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks; and Week 15: New England Patriots at Kansas City Chiefs. Those matchups are noted as part of the broader Monday night schedule.