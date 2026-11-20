Monday marks the Washington Commanders’ debut of their new alternate all-black uniforms, the “Hail Raiser,” and the team will pair the unveiling with a themed concession item called the “Beer Spear.” The item arrives as the Commanders host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football.

The Beer Spear is a limited-edition collectible vessel that holds 16 ounces of beer and is equipped with a gold spear at the end. The vessel features the Commanders’ new W-spear logo, which also appears on the Hail Raiser helmet; the logo incorporates a gold spear interwoven into a burgundy “W” with a gold outline.

The Commanders announced the new item Thursday. The Beer Spear will be available for purchase at select concession stands during the remainder of the team’s home games, beginning with Monday Night Football against the Bengals.

The offering joins other distinctive concession items already at Commanders games, including a crab-stuffed pretzel shaped like a crab and filled with lemon tarragon crab dip, topped with garlic butter and grated parmesan cheese.

Similar beer-themed novelty vessels have appeared across sports: some Major League Baseball teams sell a “beer bat,” the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres introduced “beer sabres” last season, and the Philadelphia Flyers offered a “beer skate.” Those items proved popular with fans and collectors, and teams have continued experimenting with comparable merchandise; the evolution suggested in coverage includes the possibility of a “beer shield.”