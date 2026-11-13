Commanders QB Sam Hartman to lead ABC’s 30th season of ‘The Bachelor’

ABC announced that Washington Commanders backup quarterback Sam Hartman will be the star of the network’s 30th season of “The Bachelor.” The show, returning after a two-year hiatus, is scheduled to premiere in March on ABC and centers on Hartman searching for a relationship that could lead to a marriage proposal by the finale.

Hartman, 27, went undrafted in the 2024 NFL draft before the Commanders signed the former Notre Dame and Wake Forest quarterback to their practice squad after selecting Jayden Daniels with the No. 2 pick in that draft. He is listed as a backup quarterback with Washington.

The Charlotte, North Carolina, native spent five seasons at Wake Forest from 2018-22 before transferring to Notre Dame for the 2023 season. Over the course of his collegiate career, Hartman averaged 8.2 yards per pass attempt, threw for 15,656 yards and 134 touchdowns, and completed 59.8% of his passes.

Athletes have frequently been featured in the “Bachelor” franchise. The 29th season starred Grant Ellis, who played college basketball at Iona and Southern. The series also counts several former NFL players among its alumni, including Mel Owens, Jesse Palmer, Colton Underwood and Clay Harbor.

Other former college football players who have appeared on the franchise include Jordan Rodgers, Josh Murray, Dale Moss and Matt James, the latter of whom played at Wake Forest like Hartman.