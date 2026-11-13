Commanders rally past Giants 24-21 to keep NFC East race alive

EAST RUTHFORD, N.J. — The Washington Commanders rallied for a 24-21 victory over the New York Giants on Thursday, improving to 3-5-1 and trimming the gap in the NFC East to two games while owning the tiebreaker, according to Keim.

Quarterback Jayden Daniels overcame two interceptions in the fourth quarter and engineered a 71-yard, 49-second final drive capped by a 32-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to put Washington ahead, according to Keim. It was the first time the Commanders won by scoring a touchdown on their closing drive; prior to Thursday they were 1-3-1 in games decided by seven points or fewer, per Keim.

Washington’s defense has been a catalyst, forcing six turnovers over the past three games and raising the team total to 14 takeaways this season, according to Keim. Cornerback Rasul Douglas secured the decisive interception to end New York’s final possession, and the Commanders also forced a red-zone fumble that wiped out a potential Giants scoring opportunity, per Keim. Tight end Ben Sinnott, a 2024 second-round pick who entered the night with one catch on the season, caught four passes for 42 yards and a touchdown as he played a larger role in Week 10, according to Keim.

The Giants, now 5-3-1, squandered an opportunity to put the division largely out of reach. New York led late after J.J. McCarthy’s 66-yard touchdown to Isaiah Likely but allowed Washington’s rapid drive and then threw the game-ending interception with 25 seconds left, according to Keim. McCarthy completed 23 of 36 passes for a career-high 293 yards with one touchdown and the late interception and also rushed for 34 yards, per Keim.

Running back Cam Skattebo scored two rushing touchdowns for New York, marking his second career game with multiple rushing TDs — both coming on Thursday nights, according to Keim. Washington returns home to face the Cincinnati Bengals on Nov. 23 at 8:15 p.m. ET, according to Keim.