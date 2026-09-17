Commanders release interior renderings of new RFK-area stadium

ASHBURN, Va. — The Washington Commanders unveiled new interior renderings for their stadium planned on the site of the old RFK Stadium, with designs by global firm HKS and an expected opening in 2030, according to a news release on Wednesday.

The team said the design seeks to recapture the home-field edge enjoyed at RFK from 1961 to 1996, aiming to recreate a “loud, intense and intimate atmosphere,” the release added.

Renderings show a seating bowl on both sides that rises straight up with minimal overhangs to limit sound absorption. Team officials have cited features they admired at Arrowhead Stadium, and the new plans also include a section designed to bounce when the crowd gets excited, echoing a similar effect at RFK.

The stadium will feature a cantilevered, translucent roof somewhat similar to the one at U.S. Bank Stadium — also designed by HKS — and a glass facade that will provide a view of the U.S. Capitol. The design calls for a continuous loop seating bowl that will hold about 65,000 fans.

The project is estimated to cost nearly $4 billion, with the Commanders contributing $2.7 billion and taxpayers covering $1.1 billion. The design includes a “Wall of Fans” behind one end zone, modeled on the LA Clippers’ Intuit Dome concept, and the team said that section will include “affordable fan-friendly seating.”

The release pointed to the franchise’s success at RFK — five Super Bowl appearances with three victories (the 1982, 1987 and 1991 campaigns) and 18 winning seasons from 1971 to 1992 — contrasted with eight winning seasons and one trip to the NFC Championship Game while based in Landover. Team president Mark Clouse said, “Every aspect of the design is intended to amplify the energy and intensity of the crowd.”