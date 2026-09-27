Commanders’ ‘The Office’ post follows 33-31 upset of Seahawks

Washington defeated Seattle 33-31 on Sunday, snapping the Seahawks’ 13-game win streak in Week 3. The Commanders turned to backup Marcus Mariota with Jayden Daniels sidelined by an elbow injury; Mariota finished with 183 yards and three touchdowns. Seattle’s Sam Darnold started for the first time since an oblique injury in Week 1 and threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, but he also had two interceptions, the second resulting in a pick-six with 3:57 remaining.

The Commanders followed the victory with a social-media jab, posting a clip from the comedy series The Office in which Jim delivers coffee to Dwight, who spills it after picking it up with his toes. In the team’s post, Jim was cast as Washington delivering an “L” to Dwight, representing the Seahawks.

Other Week 3 winners used postgame posts to poke at opponents. Pittsburgh beat Cincinnati 30-27 when defensive tackle Derrick Harmon sacked Joe Burrow, forcing a fumble that Pittsburgh recovered to secure the win. The Steelers’ social post included a victory image captioned “meoW,” a video of a dancing cat and another cat photo captioned “raWr.”

Buffalo rallied to a 24-16 road win over the Los Angeles Chargers to remain undefeated. The Bills began the fourth quarter trailing 13-10 and fumbled on the first play, but three plays later Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert threw an interception that Buffalo turned into a touchdown to take the lead for good. The Bills sealed the victory with a final drive that ended with 1:56 remaining. Buffalo’s postgame jab referenced the Chargers’ recent Halo-themed schedule announcement.

Atlanta earned its first win of the season, beating Green Bay 35-14 on Thursday night. The Falcons totaled 498 yards, outscoring the Packers 35-7 after falling behind 7-0 early. In his first start of the season, Michael Penix Jr. threw for 256 yards and a touchdown while Bijan Robinson compiled 213 total yards and two scores. Atlanta’s social posts included a take on the “Go Pack Go” chant and a reference to rapper T-Pain’s “Wiscansin” lyric.