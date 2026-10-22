COMO, Italy — Como do not arrive at matches with the history or resources of Europe’s established clubs. The team has no extensive trophy cabinet, plays in a 12,000-seat Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia a short walk from Lake Como, and markets itself as a “sports tourism destination,” according to ESPN.

The club’s recent ascent has been rapid. Declared bankrupt twice since 2003, Como were in Italy’s amateur fourth tier as recently as 2018-19. After three promotions in six years, they returned to Serie A in 2024 following a 21-year absence and, under manager Cesc Fàbregas, finished fourth last season to qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in the club’s 119-year history, ESPN reports.

On Wednesday night, the small lakeside club hosted Manchester United. The arrival of United supporters briefly displaced the usual tourist crowds around the southern tip of the lake and the city centre, where visitors and locals alike traded guidebooks for scarves. Fans braved heavy rain and strong winds to see Como record a 4-1 victory over Manchester United; rising No. 10 Nico Paz was highlighted for his influence on the night, according to ESPN.

The on-field turnaround has followed a deliberate commercial shift under Indonesian owners Djarum Group, who took control in 2019. Initial plans to field Indonesian youth players and televise matches were scrapped after promotion made the side professional and subject to rules on foreign players. Club president Mirwan Suwarso told ESPN the project was repackaged as a documentary and the ownership then opted to develop the club as a business rather than sell.

Local supporters expressed disbelief at the club’s fortunes. Longtime fan Elena Roda told ESPN she never expected to see Como in the Champions League and described the recent run as almost dreamlike. The club has positioned its picture-postcard setting and the regular presence of high-profile visitors as part of a strategy to build a sustainable operation around the team, according to ESPN.