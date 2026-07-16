Complete list of 2026 ESPYS winners

The 2026 ESPYS presented by Capital One are underway, airing on ABC and across ESPN platforms, according to ESPN. The ceremony honors the season’s standout athletes and performances across multiple sports.

According to ESPN, the Best Championship Performance award went to Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks. Alysa Liu of U.S. Figure Skating was named Best Breakthrough Athlete.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award, and Jim Abbott was honored with the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance, according to ESPN. The Pat Tillman Award for Service went to Scott Ruskan, a U.S. Coast Guard rescue swimmer.

ESPN reported the college-award winners as Fernando Mendoza of Indiana football for Best College Athlete — Men’s Sports and Lauren Betts of UCLA women’s basketball for Best College Athlete — Women’s Sports.

According to ESPN, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers won Best Single-Game Performance, while OG Anunoby of the New York Knicks earned Best Play.