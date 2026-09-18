Confidence in Loveland, concerns for Pitts and other Week 2 takeaways

Week 1 was a high-scoring affair, with teams averaging 24.7 points per game — tying the highest-scoring opening week since the 1970 merger (2012) — and 11 teams scoring at least 30 points, tied for the second most in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN’s Adam Rank. Despite the offensive outburst, Colston Loveland did not register a fantasy point, and Kyle Pitts Sr. also finished with zero fantasy points; Pitts did that with Cooper Rush at quarterback while Loveland had Caleb Williams, the highest-scoring fantasy quarterback in Week 1, Rank noted.

Rank said he remains confident in Loveland for Week 2. He cited Loveland’s involvement in the rushing attack, Detroit coordinator Ben Johnson’s “no block, no rock” credo and the expectation that a heavy blitz from Minnesota defensive coordinator Brian Flores will open opportunities for both Bears tight ends. Rank pointed to past matchups in which the pair combined for nine targets and eight receptions in the teams’ second meeting last year, and noted Johnson’s teams have averaged 27.5 points in six games against Flores with a 5-1 advantage.

On the quarterback streaming front, Rank named Carolina’s Bryce Young his favorite option for Week 2, praising Young’s command in Week 1 as Carolina put up 37 points and noting Young has won four straight starts against the Atlanta Falcons with 10 total touchdowns in five games versus them. New Orleans’ Tyler Shough is another popular streamer; Rank highlighted Shough’s 8-for-10 passing for 219 yards on throws of 15-plus air yards — the most such attempts by a Saints QB since Drew Brees in Week 11 of 2018. By contrast, Baltimore held Indianapolis’ Daniel Jones to 1-for-4 on those attempts in Week 1.

Rank also raised matchup notes: Jayden Daniels has five total touchdowns in three games against Dallas and could offer more value as a rusher after the Giants’ Jaxson Dart showed ways to attack the Cowboys. New England’s A.J. Brown will miss several weeks, but Rank does not expect that to hinder Drake Maye this week; Maye ranks third in completion percentage on throws 20-plus yards downfield, and the Pittsburgh defense allowed the second-highest completion percentage on such throws in Week 1.

Additional items of interest included wideout Mack Hollins as a player to watch and an anecdote that someone dropped RB Chris Rodriguez Jr. in one of Rank’s leagues; Bhayshul Tuten had fewer than 10 fantasy points and nearly split time with Rodriguez. Rank called 49ers backup Kaelon Black an insurance option for Christian McCaffrey but did not expect him to take many touches; McCaffrey looked explosive and led his team in targets while Mike Evans had a 20% target share. Rank finished by noting Bengals receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins combined for 71 yards in Week 1, with Chase’s 12 yards tied for the second-fewest of his career and Chase never having had consecutive games under 30 receiving yards, according to ESPN’s Adam Rank.