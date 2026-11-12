Connor McDavid on pace for 200 points after historic start, according to ESPN

According to ESPN, Connor McDavid is on a scoring pace that would push him past 200 points in a single season, a benchmark not reached since the 1980s. Only four 200-point seasons exist in NHL history, all by Wayne Gretzky, whose single-season high is 215 points in 1985-86. ESPN cited McDavid’s early points-per-game rate of 2.53 as the driving figure behind the projection.

McDavid amassed 48 points in his first 19 games, including 11 goals. Entering Wednesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers, ESPN reported he was on pace for 212 points, which would tie Gretzky’s 1981-82 total for the second-most points in a season. ESPN Research said McDavid was also on pace for 163 assists, a mark that would match Gretzky’s assists total from 1985-86.

ESPN noted several other markers of McDavid’s torrid start: he is the fourth player in NHL history with at least 48 points before his 20th game and the fourth to begin a season with a 19-game point streak. The start has included three five-point games and two four-point games, according to the account.

McDavid has deflected attention for his individual numbers to his teammates and a coaching change. “I’m playing with some special players. That helps. Getting some bounces, too,” he said, and credited a new, more structured defensive scheme under coach Mike Babcock for reinvigorating his play. ESPN reported McDavid described adapting to the system as leaving his personal game secondary while the team focuses on details.

Teammates and teammates’ comments were also cited by ESPN. New Jersey forward Luke Evangelista called McDavid’s start “video game numbers” and said, “Like it’s on ‘easy mode.'” Oilers defenseman Mattias Ekholm told ESPN the club is aware of the 200-point talk but is not focused on it. “Can he do it? Absolutely,” Ekholm said, adding that McDavid prioritizes team success and that last season’s first-round loss to the Anaheim Ducks may have helped provide recovery time.