There have been only four occasions in NHL history when a player reached 200 or more points in a single season, and all were by Wayne Gretzky. Gretzky recorded 215 points in 1985-86, 212 in 1981-82, 208 in 1984-85 and 205 in 1983-84. Mario Lemieux came closest to that mark, finishing the 1988-89 season with 199.

Connor McDavid plays for the same Edmonton Oilers franchise that Gretzky did when he posted those totals. McDavid’s personal-best season is 153 points, set in 2022-23.

Through Nov. 15, McDavid had 53 cumulative points after a 5-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers, when he recorded one goal and two assists and logged 22:29 of ice time. That total translated to 2.41 points per game and an 84-game pace of 202.4.

McDavid’s pace has fluctuated on a game-by-game basis. Early in the season his 84-game pace ranged from 168 after the Sept. 29 loss in overtime to a season-high 294 following a seven-goal, nine-point outing on Oct. 1. His per-game rate and projected 84-game totals have moved up and down through October and into November.

The game-by-game tracker will be updated after each Oilers game to reflect McDavid’s current totals and pace. The Oilers’ next five games are Nov. 17 at Florida (ESPN+), Nov. 19 at Tampa Bay (ESPN+/Disney+/Hulu), Nov. 21 at Carolina (NHL Network), Nov. 22 at St. Louis (ESPN+), and Nov. 24 vs. Vegas (TNT), according to the schedule provided with the tracker.