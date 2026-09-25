Cooper Flagg debut patch card brings $8.04M in record sale

Cooper Flagg’s NBA rookie debut patch card sold for $8.04 million early Friday, marking a record sale in Fanatics Collect’s September Premier Auction. According to Fanatics, the card closed at 2 a.m. ET after drawing 83 bids during the two-week event.

Fanatics says a late bidding surge pushed the price from roughly $3.5 million at about 9 p.m. ET Thursday to the final $8.04 million by 2 a.m. ET Friday. The sale set records for the most expensive basketball card featuring a single player and the priciest debut patch sale, eclipsing Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes’ prior debut patch record of $1.1 million.

Fanatics also noted the Flagg sale ranks as the third-most-expensive NBA card transaction, behind dual-card sales featuring LeBron James and Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. In the same auction, two other debut patch cards fetched large sums: San Antonio Spurs guard Dylan Harper’s patch sold for $2.88 million, and Charlotte Hornets sharpshooter Kon Knueppel’s went for $2.34 million.

Fanatics reported the Flagg card was pulled during a break by Rhody Breakers in Rhode Island and belonged to collector Jason Williams of South Carolina, who consigned the card to the auction. The three sales sit among the highest debut patch prices since the concept, first introduced in MLB in 2023, expanded to other leagues including the NFL and UEFA.

The sale gains added significance because this is the first NBA rookie class in which every player drafted in 2025 wore a game patch in his debut that was removed afterward, placed into a card and signed. Flagg, 19, made his NBA debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 22, recording 10 points and 10 rebounds in a 125-92 loss to the San Antonio Spurs.