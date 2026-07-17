Cooper Flagg signs one-of-one rookie debut patch autograph card at Fanatics Fest

At the third annual Fanatics Fest, ESPN’s Kevin Negandhi told the crowd that Dallas Mavericks superstar Cooper Flagg, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, signed his one-of-one numbered rookie debut patch autograph card just offstage, according to ESPN.

Mike Mahan, CEO of Fanatics Collectibles, called the moment significant and said Flagg “appreciates what this means and how special the moment is,” according to ESPN. Mahan described the signing as “definitely the most important thing we’ve had signed at Fanatics Fest” and labeled the card the most anticipated basketball card “in a long, long time.” Fanatics’ exclusive NBA trading card license began in October, according to ESPN.

Flagg headlines the first group of rookie debut patch autograph (RDPA) cards in 2026 Topps Chrome Update Basketball, which is due Aug. 6, according to ESPN. Redemption cards for Flagg and classmates Kon Knueppel, Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey and Derik Queen will be included in the release. Mahan said RDPA cards aim to “connect you to an athlete in their biggest moment” and bring “authenticity” through league and athlete partnerships, according to ESPN.

Market context adds to the moment. The highest price paid for a Flagg card to date was $366,000 in a March auction, while the jersey Flagg wore in the first half of his debut—from which the patch was removed for the card—sold for $1 million in February, a then-record paid for a jersey at NBA Auctions, according to ESPN.

Geoff Wilson, founder of Sports Cards Investor, said the $1.11 million sale of Paul Skenes’ RDPA last year opened collectors to the format and predicted greater values for Flagg. “I said, when Flagg has one and it sells, it’ll exceed that, maybe $1.5 million. Now? Five million. It’s definitively his best card,” Wilson told ESPN.

Mahan also discussed Fanatics’ future plans, naming trading-card games, multisport crossovers and technology investments—including a comprehensive collector app—as areas of focus, according to ESPN. He added that athletes themselves have become eager for RDPA cards: “Athletes want them,” and “It’s become this iconic symbol,” ESPN reported. When asked if he would try to buy his own card once it is pulled, Flagg said, “Maybe eventually. I might have to wait until I get my second contract, but maybe eventually,” according to ESPN.