Cooper Flagg’s rise felt inevitable after Macao showing

MACAO, China — Cooper Flagg’s development was on display during the Mavericks’ trip to Macao for the NBA China Games, where veterans continued an on-court joke that he was still a rookie in name only. According to the report, Flagg logged 45 minutes across two preseason games against the Houston Rockets and produced 33 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, three steals and two blocks.

The performance was accompanied by a visible increase in leadership. Flagg’s voice carried through The Venetian Macao and he was frequently vocal on the court, a shift from concentrating solely on his own game to involving teammates, he said. “I’m just finding my voice,” Flagg added, and he told teammates he feels he has earned their respect.

Flagg, the 2025 No. 1 pick and the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, is still 19 and does not turn 20 until Dec. 21. Even so, teammates pointed to his rapid maturation. Kyrie Irving said Flagg “is going to lead this franchise into the future” and called him “wise beyond his years,” according to the report.

The trip to Macao also highlighted Flagg’s growing profile off the court. His image appeared on buildings, he was the focus of a shoe event, and inside a high-end mall he unveiled a personal New Balance logo that combines his initials with the silhouette of a pine tree as a nod to his native Maine. NBA commissioner Adam Silver attended meetings in town, and Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont hosted as CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp., operator of the Venetian Arena.

On the floor, moments of all-around play suggested why expectations are rising. In one 30-second span, Flagg hit a midrange jumper, blocked Amen Thompson’s shot, recovered the rebound and led a fast break that culminated in a lob dunk, according to the report. The combination of production, leadership and growing business visibility underscored why his ascension is drawing attention.