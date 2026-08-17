Cooper Kupp among owners opening Dodo Coffee shop in Fayetteville

Cooper Kupp and his wife, Anna, are part of an ownership group opening a Dodo Coffee shop in Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to ESPN. The roughly 500-square-foot brick-and-mortar location is scheduled to open next Monday. Kupp, a Seattle Seahawks wide receiver fresh off his second Super Bowl ring, joins family members in the venture, including his sister-in-law and her husband and Anna Kupp’s parents.

The shop was designed by architect Jeffrey Dungan. Kupp told ESPN that at first glance the building looks “a little bit like an old orthodox church,” but he said the intent is for the space to serve as a community gathering spot as well as a place for coffee.

Dodo Coffee’s current storefront follows a turbulent start. The brand launched in 2024 operating from a small white brick building that formerly housed a pawn shop. According to ESPN, eminent domain forced the business to close that site in early 2025 and the operation moved into a trailer while the ownership group searched for a new permanent location.

Dungan had been working on a house for the Kupp family when Cooper Kupp approached him about designing the coffee shop. He told ESPN he conceived the project as “a cathedral to coffee,” seeking to make what he called “the coolest 500-square-foot building that you could do.” Dungan described the shop’s entrance as “this sort of procession,” comparing elements of the design to an ancient Roman bath.

The new Dodo Coffee emphasizes both product and experience. According to ESPN, the company makes its own syrups, sources milk from a farm and uses beans from regions including Indonesia, Ethiopia and Hawai’i. Kupp told ESPN the venture is aimed at delivering “the very best coffee, the very best product” while providing service and meaningful community connections.