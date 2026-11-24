According to ESPN, the Copa América will return to the United States in 2028, marking the third time in the past four editions that South America’s premier international tournament will be held in North America. It will be the second consecutive edition staged in the U.S., following the centenary tournament hosted there in 2016.

ESPN consulted Jeff Carlisle and Tim Vickery on the implications. Carlisle argued that hosting the Copa América is a clear boon for the U.S. men’s national team, which has at times struggled to schedule high-quality opposition. The top-heavy nature of Concacaf leaves Canada, Mexico and Panama as regular tests, while the level of opposition beyond those teams drops off, he noted.

Carlisle also pointed to structural calendar issues that limit the USMNT’s options. The biennial Gold Cup means two of the three summers in a World Cup cycle are often consumed by matches against Concacaf opposition, and World Cup qualifying and the Concacaf Nations League further concentrate the schedule. International windows are frequently occupied by qualifying for other competitions, restricting the availability of teams for friendlies, ESPN reported.

Against that backdrop, Carlisle said the Copa América provides variety and higher-caliber opponents, with potential matchups against sides such as Argentina and Brazil. ESPN noted the USMNT’s failure to advance from the group stage in the 2024 Copa — including a loss to Panama — as evidence of the value of testing the team in a tournament setting. Hosting the Copa may be especially useful while the USMNT searches for a new manager and integrates a new generation of players.

ESPN also highlighted a broader CONMEBOL context: the Copa América is the oldest continental competition, first played in 1916 and held annually at the start. It fell into disuse by the early 1980s and was revived in 1987, a revival tied to the return of democratic regimes in the region and the rise of football as a televised spectacle, ESPN reported.