Cousins’ return stabilizes offense but Vikings still face QB decision in 2027

The Minnesota Vikings reacquired quarterback Kirk Cousins this week, drawing external praise and internal celebration and giving the team a potential short-term fix for an offense that struggled over the past two seasons, according to ESPN. Regardless of how the remainder of the season plays out, the move all but guarantees the Vikings will be searching for a starting quarterback next spring.

Cousins’ contract contains three void years covering 2027-29, leaving Minnesota with two clear options: pay a $10 million roster bonus to part ways or negotiate a new deal to keep him, according to ESPN. The report said anyone familiar with Cousins’ business approach would expect him to seek a premium quarterback contract if discussions take place.

General manager Nolan Teasley said there is “always potential” to explore a future with Cousins and added the team “understood everything that we were inheriting,” comments that referenced the contract. Teasley was hired May 30. Two months before his arrival the team signed Kyler Murray to a one-year contract, a move that signaled an end to the organization’s faith in 2024 first-round pick J.J. McCarthy; McCarthy was traded away in September.

What has followed has been described as extended triage after what the source called one of the all-time busts in Vikings draft history. Murray started six games but his tryout was hampered by a concussion and a strained hamstring, and coach Kevin O’Connell declined to write him off, saying, “It hasn’t been ideal … but I wouldn’t by any stretch say that’s a complete thing.” Given recent injuries around the position, including Cousins’ torn right Achilles in 2023, a return for Murray this season remains possible, though ESPN noted his performance so far makes him a difficult projection to start in 2027.

The broader market offers veteran backups such as Jacoby Brissett, Marcus Mariota, Gardner Minshew II and Kenny Pickett and imperfect starters including Deshaun Watson and Geno Smith; starters could also become available by trade. ESPN’s FPI projects the Vikings will hold the No. 25 pick in the 2027 draft. Absent a Murray resurgence, the team would field a different Week 1 starter in 2027 for the fifth consecutive season. The franchise has had 17 different quarterbacks lead it in passing during a season since 1993, tied for the third-most in the NFL.

The 2027 quarterback decision carries immediate implications for receiver Justin Jefferson. Jefferson averaged 96.5 yards per game from 2020-24, leading the NFL, but since Cousins’ departure he ranks 25th at 60 yards per game. The Vikings have used eight different starting quarterbacks during that period, underscoring the ongoing instability at the position, according to ESPN.