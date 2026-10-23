NFL

Cowboys at Eagles: Where to watch Monday Night Football in Week 7

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The Dallas Cowboys visit the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC East clash in Week 7. The game airs at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN, according to ESPN.

ESPN2 will carry ‘Monday Night Football with Eli and Peyton Manning,’ while ‘MNF Playbook with Next Gen Stats’ will be shown on NFL Network, according to ESPN.

Fans can stream the game through the ESPN App and via the NFL streaming hub, the broadcast notice says.

ESPN and Apple Music will collaborate on music curation for ‘Monday Night Football’ games throughout the 2026 NFL season, according to ESPN.

The schedule listings also note Week 13: Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks and Week 15: New England Patriots at Chiefs, as part of the announced slate.

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