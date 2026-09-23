Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens stress chemistry, no egos

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have emerged as a close pairing at Cowboys camp, routinely arriving at practice together in Oxnard and spending off days in each other’s company, according to the team. The two are typically only separated on the field when one lines up to Dak Prescott’s right and the other to his left.

Lamb said the receivers push one another and want the same outcome: to grind and improve. He described both players as possessing an “alpha” mentality that motivates them to keep proving themselves to each other each day.

Both receivers surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last season, even with Lamb missing three full games and part of another. George Pickens set career highs with 93 catches for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns, while Lamb became, along with Michael Irvin, one of only two Cowboys to record five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.

The start of 2026 has been different. Dallas is 1-1 as it heads to Sunday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens in Rio de Janeiro (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS). Lamb has 13 catches for 197 yards and three touchdowns, including a 153-yard, two-touchdown effort against Washington that gave him six career games with at least 100 yards and multiple scores, tying him with Tony Hill and Irvin for the second-most in team history. Pickens has nine catches for 68 yards and was credited with two drops in Week 1, one of which could have been a 76-yard touchdown.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said he has been around locker rooms where jealousy among receivers was harmful and noted it can affect gameplans, playcallers and quarterbacks. He called Dallas fortunate that his receivers not only want the ball and to score, but also celebrate when teammates do. Schottenheimer added the staff continues to look for ways to get both Lamb and Pickens involved and pointed out Pickens‘ breakout last season came after a couple of games.

Wide receiver remains a position known for individuality and scrutiny. Pickens said sharing the same position and its pressures has brought him and Lamb closer. Prescott said he does not concern himself with who wants the ball and throws to whoever is open based on his reads of the playcalls.