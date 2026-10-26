Cowboys, Eagles meet on MNF as NFC East remains unusually wide open

Dallas defensive tackle Kenny Clark summed up the division’s recent stretch: “We lost and we’re seeing everybody else lose,” he said. From Weeks 5 to 6, the NFC East became the first division in NFL history to go winless in consecutive weeks in which all teams in the division played a game, according to ESPN Research.

Monday night’s matchup (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC) pits two teams that entered the game at 2-4 and chasing the 4-2-1 New York Giants. The Cowboys and Eagles had been projected as the class of the division but instead find themselves looking up the standings.

The Eagles have endured a string of setbacks, including the loss of franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts because of blood clots in his lungs. Philadelphia has scored 24 points or fewer in nine straight games and has lost four straight.

The Cowboys have struggled to find consistency as well. The defense has failed to improve as hoped and the offense has declined from a season ago. Questions have been raised about game management after a 34-31 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, where mistakes in the final 28 seconds were notable.

ESPN’s reporters Tim McManus, Todd Archer and Dan Graziano examined the teams’ coaching situations. Philadelphia’s Nick Sirianni is 61-28 since taking over, has led the Eagles to five straight playoff appearances and has reached the Super Bowl twice, winning one. Still, the Eagles are in a four-game skid in 2026, dropping to 5-9 over the past 14 games, a slide the reporters linked largely to injuries, the retirement of Lane Johnson and the trade of Cam Jurgens.

Archer noted Brian Schottenheimer is not considered on the hot seat, pointing out owner and GM Jerry Jones has made only one in-season coaching change (in 2010). Schottenheimer remains the Cowboys’ playcaller after an offense that was among the NFL’s best last season has been streaky through six games.