Cowboys embrace ‘GOTI’ as standard, aiming to become greatest offense

OXNARD, Calif. — After the first practice of Dallas Cowboys training camp, left tackle Tyler Guyton revealed a new motto from quarterback Dak Prescott: “GOTI: Greatest Offense There Is. So that’s the standard for us.” Prescott finalized the saying during pre-training camp workouts in Park City, Utah, and teammates from the skill group say they have bought in.

Receivers and running backs were peppered with questions about GOTI, including CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens, tight end Jake Ferguson and running back Javonte Williams. “We know what kind of offense we can be,” Ferguson said. “When the lights are on — when we’re fully focused, when we’re playing our game, we’re dialed in — we are the greatest offense there is, and we believe that.”

Last season, Dallas ranked second in yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points (27.7), according to team statistics. In the Super Bowl era that marked the fourth-best Cowboys season in yards and the 10th-highest in points. The team scored 40 or more points three times and had only one game with fewer than 15 points, matching the fewest in a season with Prescott as the primary starter.

The Cowboys also were one of two teams with a 4,000-yard passer, two 1,000-yard receivers and a 1,000-yard rusher last season. Prescott passed for 4,552 yards while Pickens totaled 1,429 receiving yards, Lamb had 1,077 and Williams rushed for 1,201. Dallas returns every significant contributor to the offense for 2026.

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said the offense must “evolve” and correct weaknesses while complementing its strengths. He cited the need for additional contributors beyond Pickens and Lamb — naming Ryan Flournoy, young tight ends and running back Jaydon Blue as examples — and emphasized that the unit will be driven by the offensive line’s ability to run-block and protect.

Schottenheimer also identified two specific areas for improvement: the red zone and penalties. The Cowboys converted 37 of 65 red zone trips for a 56.9% touchdown rate, 16th in the NFL, while the Philadelphia Eagles led at 70.21%. Dallas committed 57 offensive penalties for 452 yards last season, ranking 19th and 25th in penalty yards; the San Francisco 49ers had the fewest offensive penalties (37) and penalty yards (260). Schottenheimer said the team has studied red zone play in the offseason and increased red zone work in camp.

Prescott noted that “last year’s success doesn’t just carry over to this year’s success” as the Cowboys pursue the standard embodied by GOTI.