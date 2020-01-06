Cowboys Hire McCarthy, Tua to the NFL, NBA Trade Rumors and More | GMS Podcast Episode 87

In Less than 24 hours after parting ways with Jason Garrett the Dallas Cowboys have hired Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. We break down the Cowboys’ hiring process and the pros of Mike McCarthy as the new Cowboys head coach.

Tua Tagovailoa, announced that he will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. We discuss whether Tua made the right decision to go pro and if he’s worth a top 5 pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Plus, we present Tua’s top plays at Alabama.

With less than a month away from the NBA’s trade deadline we dive into the latest NBA trade rumors. The Lakers have reportedly made Kyle Kuzma available and the Sacramento Kings are interested. We break down what a potential Kyle Kuzma trade would look like and whether the Lakers should move him. Plus, is Lebron James behind the Kyle Kuzma trade rumors?

