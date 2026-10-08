Cowboys host Buccaneers on TNF in Week 5; highlights to follow

Thursday Night Football opens Week 5 with the Dallas Cowboys hosting the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the live slate will be followed by a highlights package of the game’s top plays, touchdowns and moments.

Dallas enters the matchup at 2-2 while Tampa Bay remains winless at 0-4. The early-season meetings between the two teams have been competitive, and both clubs will look to change momentum as the season progresses.

The Cowboys have leaned on their offense, averaging 31.8 points per game — the second-highest mark in the league — even as their defense has encountered issues. The Buccaneers, meanwhile, have struggled to find a victory but have limited opponents on the ground and through the air, allowing just 282.8 yards per game, the fourth-fewest in the NFL.

Quarterback availability remains a storyline for Tampa Bay. Baker Mayfield is recovering from a dislocated right thumb suffered in Week 3, so undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels will make his second consecutive start. He will match up against Dallas starter Dak Prescott in the prime-time meeting.

Highlights, scoring plays and key moments from AT&T Stadium will be posted after the 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff for readers seeking a concise look at the game’s standout sequences.