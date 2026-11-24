FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys stayed alive in the NFC East race with a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans, but the win left them at 5-6 with six games remaining, according to team records. The division lead belongs to the New York Giants at 6-3-1, meaning Dallas would need New York to falter to reclaim the top spot.

Owner and general manager Jerry Jones praised the performance, noting six different Cowboys scored touchdowns, five sacks for the defense and the team’s ability to pile up 51 points. “It gives me hope that we can do some of the things that we want to do,” Jones said. He added that the club has improved and should be a better team heading into Philadelphia.

Still, consistency has been elusive. A year has passed since Dallas last posted consecutive wins; last Thanksgiving the Cowboys beat the Kansas City Chiefs for a third straight victory but managed only one more win the rest of the season. This year the club had four other chances to win back-to-back games and failed each time, a run that coach Brian Schottenheimer described bluntly: “When the clock says zero, we have to have more points than the other team.”

Offense and defense showed bright spots against Tennessee. Dallas scored 91 points across its past two games, the third most in a two-game span in franchise history, and quarterback Dak Prescott recorded his third straight 300-yard passing game, a personal best. Receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens each topped 100 yards and scored on Sunday. Defensively, Mike Pettine, who replaced Christian Parker as playcaller, oversaw five sacks and a takeaway, with defensive tackle Quinnen Williams frequently difficult to block.

There were issues, too: the Cowboys allowed 126 rushing yards and conceded a 59-yard touchdown to Carnell Tate. Preparation this week will be altered for the Thanksgiving matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles (4:30 p.m. ET, Fox), with walkthroughs Monday and Tuesday and Prescott planning to condense six days of film work into three. The Eagles will travel to Dallas Wednesday while the Cowboys remain at home.

Jones urged the team to build on the victory, and Schottenheimer offered a brief reminder of priorities: “We don’t have time to pat ourselves on the back. We’re just on to the next opponent.”