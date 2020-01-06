Cowboys News: Mike McCarthy Named New Head Coach in Dallas

Boy, that didn’t take long. Just a day after announcing they would move on from Jason Garrett (which had former players reacting), the Dallas Cowboys have a new head coach.

Mike McCarthy will be hired by Dallas reports FOX’s Jay Glazer. Moreover, a press conference and formal announcement will come later in the week.

Scoopage alert: the @dallascowboys have agreed to terms with Mike McCarthy to be their new head coach. Announcement and press conference expected later this week @NFLonFOX #cowboys — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

Cowboys did not go down the road of Lincoln Riley or any other college coach. They focused on people with NFL head coach experience. McCarthy was their top choice — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 6, 2020

McCarthy will be the ninth head coach in franchise history. Equally important, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that McCarthy stayed at the home of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Saturday night.

Now take a look at this quote on Jerry Jones’ interviewing practice:

“Once you stay at Jerry’s house, he doesn’t lose his guy,” the source said.

Of course, McCarthy spent 13 seasons in Green Bay. During that time frame he had a 125-77-2 record with the Packers and made the playoffs in nine times with one Super Bowl victory.

My take on this parrots what Glazer said in the second tweet above. Simply, the Cowboys want a guy who is ready to step in with his past experience and win a Super Bowl right now. They didn’t want to fool with a Lincoln Riley who didn’t have the resume. Keep in mind, the team also interviewed Marvin Lewis to fulfill the Rooney Rule.

McCarthy has an offensive mindset, and that should mean lots of throwing the ball for Dallas. The former Green Bay head coach helped develop Aaron Rodgers, and it’s possible that the Cowboys envision he will be a good fit for Dak Prescott.

It’s an exciting time to be a Cowboys fan, and the dawn of a new era.