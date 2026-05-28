Cowboys’ OTAs offer chance for Jaydon Blue, Sam Williams and other roster hopefuls

FRISCO — The Dallas Cowboys begin Phase 3 of their offseason program next week with the first of six organized team activities at The Star, the first time players will be allowed to compete against each other in drills without pads, according to the Cowboys’ offseason schedule.

For established players such as Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Kenny Clark and Quinnen Williams, the OTAs are another step toward preparing for a long season. For others, including DeMarvion Overshown, DaRon Bland, Tyler Guyton and Ryan Flournoy, the workouts will be about answering questions about health or specific roles. Rookies Caleb Downs and Malachi Lawrence get their first chance to show they belong, according to the team report.

Edge rusher Sam Williams missed the 2024 season with a torn ACL and had one sack last season after totaling 8.5 over his first two years. Williams said he is returning to the position he played at Ole Miss, where he recorded 12.5 sacks in his final season, and expects to better use his speed and strength in coordinator Christian Parker’s scheme. The Cowboys’ pass rush is expected to be a group effort, making Williams’ return important for depth and production.

Running back Jaydon Blue was inactive for 12 games as a rookie and played just 78 snaps, including 33 in the season finale against the New York Giants. He finished with 129 yards on 38 carries, one touchdown and one reception for five yards. With Javonte Williams re-signed to lead the backfield, the No. 2 role is open with Blue, Malik Davis and Phil Mafah competing for snaps; coaches view the rookie-to-second-year jump as critical for Blue’s development.

Quarterback Joe Milton III, acquired from the New England Patriots last year, completed 15 of 24 passes for 183 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in four regular-season appearances in 2025 and was intercepted after playing the second half of the finale. The Cowboys signed Sam Howell in free agency with a $2 million guarantee, setting up a competition for the No. 2 job behind Prescott.

Third-round pick Marist Liufau started five games in 2024, was credited with 21 tackles and played 202 defensive snaps, and he will move to edge rusher under Parker while remaining a core special-teamer. Cornerback Caelen Carson, a 2024 fifth-round pick, started his first game as a rookie before his season was derailed by a shoulder injury. For several players, the OTAs are an early opportunity to improve their chances of making the 53-man roster when training camp opens in Oxnard.