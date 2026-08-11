Cowboys’ revamped defense gets measuring stick in joint practice with Rams

The Dallas Cowboys travel to the Los Angeles Rams facility in Woodland Hills on Tuesday for a joint practice that offers the first serious external look at a defense remade under new coordinator Christian Parker. Last summer in Oxnard, Jimmy Garoppolo — filling in for the injured Matthew Stafford — and receivers Davante Adams, Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell had success against the Cowboys, and running back Kyren Williams produced big gains. The Cowboys went on to allow 511 points last season, the most in the NFL.

Parker replaces Matt Eberflus and arrives with an almost completely revamped staff. Practices inside the building have produced positive reviews for Parker and his unit, but the Rams present a different test. With starters not expected to play in the preseason, Parker said Tuesday’s practice and the Aug. 18 work against the New Orleans Saints take on added importance.

“I think it’s real important, especially as much experience as coach [Sean] McVay has and Matthew Stafford at that position,” Parker said, noting the Rams’ pre-snap looks, motions and formation work. “So it’s going to be a good test for us, where we’re at, and make sure our eyes are right and we’re playing with the right demeanor.”

Safety Malik Hooker, one of the holdovers from last year’s Oxnard sessions, pointed to communication and physicality as areas that suffered previously. “We allowed a lot of big plays given up on communication errors,” he said. “Not only that, I feel like our physicality didn’t really show as much that day. So looking forward to coming out here and being able to have a good healthy practice with those guys and put our skills to the test.” The defense enters camp with a slate of 12 new starters or key contributors.

Parker said the offseason work was like earning an “undergraduate degree,” while training camp is working toward a “master’s.” Coach Brian Schottenheimer said the defensive meeting room has been noticeably louder, and quarterback Dak Prescott joked the noise makes it “like we’re playing on the road.” Schottenheimer added that communication must be precise: “You just can’t be blurting out a bunch of stuff that doesn’t matter and confusing people. You got to give it. You got to receive it.” Parker emphasized the goal of matching meeting-room communication to on-field play.

The Cowboys’ offense, led by Prescott and skill players CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens, will also provide a standard for the defense as camp progresses.