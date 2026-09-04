Cowboys rookie Caleb Downs earns praise ahead of Week 1 debut

Caleb Downs will make his NFL debut in nine days when the Dallas Cowboys open against the New York Giants, and the rookie safety has drawn steady praise throughout camp. The Cowboys selected Downs at No. 11 after trading up one spot with the Miami Dolphins, and coaches say he has shown he is ready.

Downs has spent much of camp working closely with defensive coordinator Christian Parker, who has walked him through situations and techniques before practice and during breaks. The connection was on display when Downs appeared in a Parker-like sweatsuit during a rookie skit; special teams coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said, “The mannerisms were very good,” and added that Parker and Downs “spend a lot of time together.”

College production followed Downs to Dallas. He starred at Alabama for one season, becoming the first true freshman to lead the Crimson Tide in tackles, and at Ohio State he was a two-time All-American and won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation’s top defensive back. Downs mastered three different defenses in three years in college and absorbed complex schemes quickly, including learning Jim Knowles’ system and the scheme installed by Matt Patricia.

The Cowboys are using Downs primarily in the nickel while also working him as a deep safety. In practice he has covered receivers such as CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin and defended Puka Nacua and Chris Olave in joint sessions with the Rams and Saints. He also has significant run responsibilities and has been asked to take on lead blocks from guard Tyler Smith and tackle Tyler Guyton.

Coaches praise Downs’ approach to learning. Defensive coordinator Parker said, “He’s very willing,” and “He’s very curious.” Secondary coach Ryan Smith added, “He’s hungry for knowledge” and called him “definitely urgent.” Downs summed up his mindset with a pair of quotes, saying, “Mike Tyson said success breeds confidence and confidence breeds success,” and noting, “everybody has a plan until they get hit.”