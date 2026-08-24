Cowboys rookie Shiyazh Pete, Schottenheimer discuss viral postgame speech

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys offensive line coach Brian Schottenheimer and rookie Shiyazh Pete addressed a postgame moment that drew national attention after the Cowboys defeated the Arizona Cardinals. Schottenheimer said he did not expect the exchange would go viral and credited the club’s social media staff and wider media for capturing a candid locker-room moment.

Schottenheimer described the scene as emblematic of the sport and of a player seizing an opportunity after hard work. He said the speech was raw and authentic, and noted Pete has a knack for postwin remarks, adding that Pete’s language was notably cleaner than his own.

Pete, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, is the first member of the Navajo Nation to join an NFL team, according to the club. Playing in Arizona, a state with a sizable Native American population, Pete drew visible support in the stands. After seeing the fan reaction, Schottenheimer invited him to address the team.

In a video released by the Cowboys, Pete thanked teammates and fans, said he felt fortunate to wear the star on the Cowboys jersey and called the team a brotherhood. He said the response from the crowd and in the locker room was overwhelming, and he thanked fans who displayed Navajo Nation flags as well as at least one Salish Nation flag.

Pete played six snaps in the fourth quarter and remains a long shot to make the roster, he acknowledged. Schottenheimer recounted an offseason story of a driver praising Pete as an exceptional person and said the players have strong mutual respect. The coach called the scene and Pete’s address awesome.