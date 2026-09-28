Cowboys start 1-2 for third straight season after 34-31 loss in Rio

RIO DE JANEIRO — The Dallas Cowboys dropped a 34-31 decision to the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL’s first game in Rio de Janeiro, leaving Maracanã Stadium with a 1-2 record for the third consecutive season. The club finished 7-10 in 2024 and 7-9-1 in 2025, and the loss leaves it searching for answers early in 2026.

Players and coaches described a difficult return flight home after a last-second defeat. “We just got to lean on our brotherhood. We got to lean on the family that we’ve created. The trust,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. Prescott added the team is “1-2” and called the setback one game in a “long season,” but also said he expected to be “just as pissed” when he landed.

Dallas had multiple opportunities that might have changed the outcome. The offense settled for a field goal after failing to score from the Baltimore 1 on its opening drive. A controversial lost fumble by tight end Jake Ferguson and a blocked 59-yard field-goal attempt by Brandon Aubrey were among other missteps. The defense stopped Derrick Henry on fourth down twice but was unable to sack Lamar Jackson or force a turnover.

Late-game execution also proved costly. The Cowboys reached the 2-yard line with 23 seconds left after CeeDee Lamb drew a pass-interference penalty, but a false start on tight end Luke Schoonmaker pushed the ball back. Prescott scrambled and on third down overthrew George Pickens, a sequence coach Brian Schottenheimer called an instance where he “probably overcoached [Prescott] on that because it had to go.” Dallas settled for a tying field goal, only to allow a 27-yard completion to Zay Flowers with one second remaining.

That completion set up Ravens kicker Tyler Loop for a 56-yard attempt as time expired. “Every loss is heartbreaking,” rookie defensive back Caleb Downs said. Schottenheimer defended the team’s effort, saying, “this team doesn’t have quit in them,” while adding that the players were “hurting” after the trip and the loss.