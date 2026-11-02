Cowboys’ talent on display but fall 33-30 in ‘unacceptable’ OT loss

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys entered Sunday with a roster that includes 11 players who made the Pro Bowl while with the team and three others who made the all-star game elsewhere, but that talent did not prevent a 33-30 overtime defeat to the Arizona Cardinals at AT&T Stadium. The loss left the Cowboys at 3-5.

“Names don’t win games,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “We’ve got the firepower, we’ve got the talent. We’ve got to be a better team and put it all together.” Coach Brian Schottenheimer added that the “character of that room is right” and that the team would “go back to work,” noting there is still a lot of football left.

Defensive tackle Kenny Clark called the result “Unacceptable,” and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown said the team was “tired of learning this lesson.” The Cardinals amassed 331 yards of offense, including 160 rushing yards in the second half, against a Cowboys defense featuring Quinnen Williams — described as one of the highest-paid defensive tackles — and former Pro Bowlers Clark, Rashan Gary and DaRon Bland.

Offensively, the Cowboys struggled. They totaled 93 rushing yards, averaging 2.4 yards per carry, six days after a 204-yard rushing effort against the Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott threw for fewer than 200 yards for the second time in 2026, and the offense recorded a three-and-out in overtime despite having Pro Bowl-caliber players on the field. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones said the team had “a great chance right at the end to win the game” and “had everybody out there that can win games for us and of course didn’t get it done.”

The loss follows a defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who were 1-4 at the time and started undrafted rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels. The Cardinals played without starting running back Jeremiyah Love and receiver Kendrick Bourne and turned to backup quarterback Gardner Minshew II in the third quarter. The NFC East standings show the New York Giants leading at 4-2-1, followed by the Cowboys (3-5), Washington (2-4-1) and Philadelphia (2-6).

Four of Dallas’ final five games come against teams that either are leading their divisions or had recent playoff success — the Giants, Jacksonville Jaguars, defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams. The Cowboys were 3-5 at the midpoint of the 2018 season as well, then won seven of their last eight to finish 10-6 and win the division; only Prescott remains from that roster.