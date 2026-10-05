Cowboys’ Texas-themed jabs at Texans lead Week 4 social-media trolls

Week 4 brought sharper stakes on the field and sharper trolling online, with the Dallas Cowboys’ in-state barbs leading the way after a dramatic win over the Houston Texans. Dallas escaped with a 34-30 road victory following a late touchdown by wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Facing a four-point deficit with 2:23 remaining, the Cowboys completed an 11-play, 74-yard drive that ended with a 12-yard scoring catch by Lamb. Lamb finished with 17 receptions for 189 yards and one touchdown, the second-most catches in franchise history. The 17 receptions were the most by any player since Keenan Allen had 18 in Week 3 of the 2023 season, according to ESPN Research.

The Cowboys leaned into the state rivalry on social media, referencing country singer Ella Langley’s song “Choosin’ Texas” while inserting “Dallas” ahead of “Texas.” Dallas also reworked the opening sequence from the Texas-set sitcom King of the Hill into an illustration showing Lamb, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver George Pickens and safety Caleb Downs with the phrase “Kings of the State.”

Other Week 4 trolls highlighted late-game theatrics around the league. The Seattle Seahawks posted several lightning- and charging-themed jabs after a 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle held on after a sack on Justin Herbert with 1:42 left forced a fumble the Seahawks recovered; the team forced four turnovers in the game, three of which came from Herbert, and two led to touchdowns. Posts included a “Lights Out” caption referencing Chargers pass-rusher Shawne Merriman, a victory comic featuring an out-of-charge robot and an image labeling defensive end Leonard Williams “The Lightning Thief.”

The Los Angeles Rams rallied to beat the Philadelphia Eagles 24-20, outscoring Philadelphia 14-0 in the second half and taking the lead on Kyren Williams’ 7-yard run with 1:10 remaining; the Eagles then turned the ball over on downs. The Rams had teased the matchup earlier with a “Rams in Philadelphia” image styled like Abbott Elementary and later posted a scantron-type graphic spelling out “W.”

The San Francisco 49ers remained unbeaten with a 24-14 victory over Denver, allowing one touchdown and 296 total yards while the offense’s line kept the team sack-free through four games. San Francisco is the first team to allow zero sacks through four games since the 2005 Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN Research. A Jacksonville wire-to-wire win over Cincinnati, 22-17, produced a simple troll after Trevor Lawrence’s 223 passing yards and one score contrasted with Joe Burrow’s 428 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions; Cincinnati amassed 437 yards but only two touchdowns.