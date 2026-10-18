Cowboys vs. Packers: matchup analysis, key trends and notable player props

The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers meet in a matchup with divisional implications, the Cowboys at 2-3 and the Packers at 3-2, according to the analysis. The game was anticipated as a spotlight for Micah Parsons; the preview instead highlights Packers defenders Kenny Clark and Rashan Gary.

Green Bay’s pass protection showed improvement in recent weeks, with quarterback Jordan Love facing a pressure rate of 33% over the last two games versus 42% in the first three, according to the analysis. Increased use of play-action has been credited with slowing the pass rush and creating opportunities downfield. The Packers are expected to test a Cowboys safety group described as banged-up, though the return to full availability of Joey Porter Jr. could alter Dallas’ coverage looks.

The Packers have deployed an aggressive blitz package this season, blitzing on 33% of plays — the highest rate for a Jonathan Gannon-led defense, according to the analysis. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has performed well against the blitz, ranking 10th in both success rate and completion percentage when opponents send extra rushers. The Cowboys also received a boost on the offensive line with the return of Tyler Smith from injured reserve.

The total for the game is listed at 53.5, tied for the highest on the slate, and the preview notes both teams rank among the league leaders in passing tendencies — Dallas first in designed pass percentage and Green Bay third. The analysis describes Green Bay as a team that often scores in flurries and can also produce quick punts, and it suggests higher play counts may favor reception- and attempt-based prop markets over pure yardage totals.

The piece lists several market notes and player props from sportsbooks. DraftKings odds shown in the analysis included Dallas moneyline at -112 and Dak Prescott 24+ completions at -127. Analyst Ben Solak is cited as preferring the Cowboys moneyline, while Pamela Maldonado notes reasons to consider Jordan Love over 271.5 passing yards, citing Green Bay’s use of extra tight ends in pass protection, Love’s roughly 37 pass attempts per game and Dallas allowing 8.3 yards per pass attempt and more than half of third-down conversions.