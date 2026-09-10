Crab-stuffed pretzel headlines new NFL concession items

The 2026 NFL season brings a range of new concession items to stadiums around the league, with a crab-shaped, crab-stuffed pretzel standing out at Northwest Stadium, home of the Washington Commanders. Levy Restaurants created the pretzel, which is filled with lemon tarragon crab dip and finished with garlic butter and grated Parmesan cheese, the team said.

In Pittsburgh, the Steelers’ new Black N’ Gold Chicken and Waffle pairs the franchise’s signature colors with a Southern-style presentation of fried chicken, coleslaw, bacon jam, sweet potato fries and hot honey.

Philadelphia’s additions include the Tush Push Taters, a deep-fried potato topped with a fried chicken cutlet, mac and cheese, bacon hot honey jam, scallions and 215 sauce, and the Broad Street Beast, an 18-inch chalupa shell filled with wagyu beef shank, fried jalapeno poppers, tomatillo-avocado salsa, Oaxaca queso, shallots and cilantro. The Broad Street Beast is available at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Cincinnati Bengals introduced the Who Dey Sausage, a 24-inch BBQ cheddar pork sausage served on a bun with pickled red onions, jalapeno and BBQ sauce. The Carolina Panthers’ new Big ‘Dilla is a two-foot smoked adobo chicken quesadilla with cheddar and jack cheeses, cilantro, pico de gallo and chipotle crema.

Elsewhere, the Denver Broncos added the Beast in a Blanket, a two-foot hot dog topped with brisket burnt ends, cheddar and goat cheese, wrapped in puff pastry and finished with secret sauce, avocado cream, pickled onions and jalapeno. The Houston Texans rolled out the Battle Red Berry Bird, a fried chicken breast tossed in strawberry buffalo sauce and topped with coleslaw, pickles and Cajun cheese curds on a challah bun.