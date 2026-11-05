Cristiano Ronaldo retires from Portugal duty after fallout with Jorge Jesus

Cristiano Ronaldo has retired from international football following a fall-out with Portugal boss Jorge Jesus. The 41-year-old leaves the national team as its captain and all-time leading scorer.

Ronaldo finished his Portugal career with 146 goals in 234 appearances and was a member of the squad that won the European Championship in 2016. Those totals stand as the record for his country.

The decision follows events during the last international break. Ronaldo departed the Portuguese training camp after not being used in the 2-1 Nations League win over Norway. At the final whistle in Oslo he walked straight to the dressing room and did not join team-mates in applauding travelling supporters.

His retirement comes soon after he served a 30-day suspension that was imposed by his country’s Football Federation for his reaction to that match. The disciplinary measure was completed prior to the announcement that he would step away from international duty.

The 41-year-old’s exit brings to a close the international chapter that produced 234 caps, 146 goals and a European Championship title in 2016. Media coverage is reporting the retirement and the circumstances surrounding his departure from the national team.