Cristiano Ronaldo has built a trophy-filled career across more than two decades, starring for Sporting CP, Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Al Nassr while becoming one of the sport’s most prolific scorers. He has scored 146 goals for Portugal — the most by any men’s player in international competition — and after adding three goals at the 2026 FIFA World Cup confirmed that tournament would be his final World Cup appearance, according to the source.

Ronaldo’s individual honors are extensive. He has won five Ballon d’Or trophies and five FIFA World Player of the Year awards, and he has finished as the Champions League top scorer seven times. He is a five-time Champions League winner and has claimed four European Golden Shoes. The forward has also received three UEFA Best Player awards and three LaLiga Pichichi trophies, according to the source.

At club and continental level, Ronaldo’s haul includes four Club World Cup titles and three UEFA Super Cup wins. He has earned three Premier League titles in England, two LaLiga championships in Spain and two Serie A titles in Italy. Domestic cup success includes two Copa del Rey trophies, two English League Cups, one Coppa Italia and one FA Cup, along with multiple domestic super cups, according to the source.

Additional accolades on his record include three FIFA Club World Cup Silver Ball awards, two Onze d’Or honors, two Supercoppa Italiana titles, two Supercopa de España titles, two FA Community Shield trophies, and a range of single-country titles such as one Saudi Pro League crown, one Supercopa de Portugal and one Arab Club Champions Cup title, according to the source.

As his playing days wind down, the collection spans individual awards and domestic and international club trophies across several leagues and competitions, reflecting sustained success at the highest levels of the game, according to the source.