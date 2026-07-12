Cristo Fernández, ‘Ted Lasso’ star, makes USL debut for El Paso Locomotive

Cristo Fernández, best known for portraying Dani Rojas on the television series ‘Ted Lasso,’ made his professional debut for El Paso Locomotive in the USL Cup on Saturday night. Fernández signed with the club two months earlier and entered the match against New Mexico United in the 79th minute.

Wearing No. 91, the forward, who is a on-field position similar to his character, picked up a yellow card during his appearance as El Paso fell 2-0. The substitute outing represented Fernández’s first competitive minutes at the professional level.

Fernández’s playing background includes time in the youth ranks of former Liga MX side Tecos, a résumé the club noted as part of his prospect profile. Injuries in his early 20s disrupted his ambitions to play professionally, and he subsequently pursued an acting career.

Attempting a return to the sport, Fernández spent last year working with a performance coach and a physical therapist and participated in a soccer clinic in Mexico. Early in 2026 he trialed with Major League Soccer club Chicago Fire’s reserve side; that led to a subsequent trial with El Paso, which resulted in a contract.

Reflecting on the role football has played in his life, Fernández told ESPN in May, “Football has given me both the best moments, the sad moments. I guess that’s why, for me, football is life.” With his USL debut now complete, Fernández has moved into the next chapter of his sporting career.