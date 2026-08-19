Crow-Armstrong and Ohtani neck-and-neck in tightening NL MVP race

Shohei Ohtani’s long hold on MVP conversations — first in the American League and then for two seasons after switching to the National League — has met sustained challenge from Chicago Cubs center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong, with DraftKings listing the two as near-equal favorites and the pair trading favorite status in recent days, according to DraftKings.

The late-season stretch could be decisive, particularly if Ohtani returns to pitching. He has not appeared on the mound since July 3 because of knee soreness but has begun a throwing progression that could allow a comeback before the regular season ends, according to reporting.

ESPN polled more than 20 players across nine teams (excluding the Dodgers and Cubs) and found a clear lean toward Crow-Armstrong. The player panel selected Crow-Armstrong 15 times, Ohtani four times and submitted two split votes, according to ESPN. Cleveland first baseman Rhys Hoskins said it is notable to have a true head-to-head discussion after watching Ohtani’s career and Crow-Armstrong’s breakout this season, according to ESPN.

Both players rank first and second in the National League in OPS, OPS+ and WRC+, with Crow-Armstrong leading in WRC+, according to ESPN. Crow-Armstrong also holds advantages on the bases — he is second in the NL in stolen bases — and defensively, as he leads Major League Baseball in outs above average. Ohtani, meanwhile, was among the game’s best pitchers across 14 starts this season, according to ESPN.

Players who favored Crow-Armstrong cited his everyday presence and elite center-field defense and noted that Ohtani’s current absence from the mound has opened a window for PCA, according to ESPN. Several pitchers on the player panel praised Crow-Armstrong’s all-around impact, while other respondents said Ohtani would gain ground if he resumes pitching before season’s end, according to ESPN.