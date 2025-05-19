Cubs vs Marlins Recap: Chicago Rallies

The Chicago Cubs used a late offensive burst to defeat the Miami Marlins 6-4 at LoanDepot Park, capping off a comeback win behind key performances from Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson.
Down 4-3 entering the eighth inning, Chicago scored three unanswered runs and shut the door in the ninth with solid bullpen work from Adbert Alzolay.
Scoring Summary
2nd Inning:
MIA – Jazz Chisholm Jr., RBI triple (1-0)
3rd Inning:
CHC – Nico Hoerner, RBI groundout (1-1)
4th Inning:
MIA – Jake Burger, 2-run HR (3-1)
6th Inning:
CHC – Christopher Morel, 2-RBI double (3-3)
7th Inning:
MIA – Luis Arraez, RBI single (4-3)
8th Inning:
CHC – Dansby Swanson, go-ahead 2-RBI single (5-4)
CHC – Ian Happ, RBI double (6-4)
Top Performers
Chicago Cubs:
Christopher Morel: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 SB
Dansby Swanson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Adbert Alzolay: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 K, Save
Miami Marlins:
Jake Burger: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs
Luis Arraez: 2-for-4, 1 RBI
Edward Cabrera: 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 6 K
Game Stats
|Stat
|Cubs
|Marlins
|Hits
|10
|8
|Runners LOB
|7
|6
|Errors
|1
|0
|HRs
|0
|1
Takeaways
Chicago’s lineup showed resilience, delivering late-game clutch hits.
Miami’s bullpen faltered, giving up 3 runs in the final two innings.
Adbert Alzolay continues to prove reliable as Chicago’s closer.
Next Up
The Cubs continue their road trip with a series against the Braves, while the Marlins prepare to host the Phillies.
