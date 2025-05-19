in MLB

Cubs vs Marlins Recap: Chicago Rallies

The Chicago Cubs used a late offensive burst to defeat the Miami Marlins 6-4 at LoanDepot Park, capping off a comeback win behind key performances from Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson.

Down 4-3 entering the eighth inning, Chicago scored three unanswered runs and shut the door in the ninth with solid bullpen work from Adbert Alzolay.

Scoring Summary

  • 2nd Inning:

    • MIA – Jazz Chisholm Jr., RBI triple (1-0)

  • 3rd Inning:

    • CHC – Nico Hoerner, RBI groundout (1-1)

  • 4th Inning:

    • MIA – Jake Burger, 2-run HR (3-1)

  • 6th Inning:

    • CHC – Christopher Morel, 2-RBI double (3-3)

  • 7th Inning:

    • MIA – Luis Arraez, RBI single (4-3)

  • 8th Inning:

    • CHC – Dansby Swanson, go-ahead 2-RBI single (5-4)

    • CHC – Ian Happ, RBI double (6-4)

Top Performers

Chicago Cubs:

  • Christopher Morel: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 SB

  • Dansby Swanson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

  • Adbert Alzolay: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 K, Save

Miami Marlins:

  • Jake Burger: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs

  • Luis Arraez: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

  • Edward Cabrera: 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 6 K

Game Stats

Stat Cubs Marlins
Hits 10 8
Runners LOB 7 6
Errors 1 0
HRs 0 1

Takeaways

  • Chicago’s lineup showed resilience, delivering late-game clutch hits.

  • Miami’s bullpen faltered, giving up 3 runs in the final two innings.

  • Adbert Alzolay continues to prove reliable as Chicago’s closer.

Next Up

The Cubs continue their road trip with a series against the Braves, while the Marlins prepare to host the Phillies.

Call-to-Action (CTA):
Subscribe now for more MLB daily recaps, betting picks, and pitching matchups throughout the 2025 season.

Written by Eduardo Marin

Scottie Scheffler Wins 2025 PGA Championship

PSG vs Inter Prediction – Champions League Semifinal Clash