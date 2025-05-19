Cubs vs Marlins Recap: Chicago Rallies

The Chicago Cubs used a late offensive burst to defeat the Miami Marlins 6-4 at LoanDepot Park, capping off a comeback win behind key performances from Christopher Morel and Dansby Swanson.

Down 4-3 entering the eighth inning, Chicago scored three unanswered runs and shut the door in the ninth with solid bullpen work from Adbert Alzolay.

Scoring Summary

2nd Inning: MIA – Jazz Chisholm Jr. , RBI triple (1-0)

3rd Inning: CHC – Nico Hoerner , RBI groundout (1-1)

4th Inning: MIA – Jake Burger , 2-run HR (3-1)

6th Inning: CHC – Christopher Morel , 2-RBI double (3-3)

7th Inning: MIA – Luis Arraez , RBI single (4-3)

8th Inning: CHC – Dansby Swanson , go-ahead 2-RBI single (5-4) CHC – Ian Happ , RBI double (6-4)



Top Performers

Chicago Cubs:

Christopher Morel: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs, 1 SB

Dansby Swanson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Adbert Alzolay: 1.0 IP, 0 H, 1 K, Save

Miami Marlins:

Jake Burger: 1-for-3, HR, 2 RBIs

Luis Arraez: 2-for-4, 1 RBI

Edward Cabrera: 5.1 IP, 3 ER, 6 K

Game Stats

Stat Cubs Marlins Hits 10 8 Runners LOB 7 6 Errors 1 0 HRs 0 1

Takeaways

Chicago’s lineup showed resilience , delivering late-game clutch hits.

Miami’s bullpen faltered , giving up 3 runs in the final two innings.

Adbert Alzolay continues to prove reliable as Chicago’s closer.

Next Up

The Cubs continue their road trip with a series against the Braves, while the Marlins prepare to host the Phillies.

