Matheus Cunha scored twice before being sent off as Manchester United completed a dramatic 3-2 Champions League comeback against AS Roma on Tuesday, turning around a 2-0 deficit after 17 minutes to claim the win. The victory was United’s first in any competition since Sept. 10.

Bruno Fernandes levelled from a re-taken penalty early in the second half, and Cunha struck twice in the final 10 minutes to complete the turnaround. Cunha celebrated his second by jumping into the supporters and picked up a yellow card; he was later shown a second yellow in stoppage time for a foul on Leonardo Balerdi, leaving United to finish the match with 10 men.

According to Rob Dawson, Cunha provided the spark United needed, winning the penalty that got the side back into the game and then netting both late goals. Dawson also highlighted 19-year-old Shea Lacey, who was introduced in the 75th minute and played a decisive part in the winner by sliding a precise pass to Cunha.

Ogden wrote that the comeback immediately boosted Michael Carrick’s hopes of remaining as Manchester United manager. With United down 2-0 inside 20 minutes and mired in a nine-game winless run, Carrick faced intense scrutiny, and Tuesday’s result was described as crucial for his prospects.

That report added that the win ensures Carrick will remain in charge for Sunday’s home match against Aston Villa and will head into it with renewed confidence. However, Ogden noted that it would be premature to view the victory as definitive proof he should stay: the team’s next two fixtures — at home to Villa and away to Liverpool — were identified as key tests, and defeats in either could revive pressure on the 45-year-old manager.