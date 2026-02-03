Curry, Mitchell and Brunson Featured in NBA The Run as ‘Green Light Trio’

In the latest installment of NBA The Run, developers are featuring Stephen Curry, Donovan Mitchell, and Jalen Brunson as standout players, collectively dubbed the “Green Light Trio.” The moniker reflects their aggressive scoring styles and reputations as players who are always encouraged to shoot.

Stephen Curry, known for redefining the role of the point guard with his long-range accuracy, continues to be recognized for his influence on modern basketball. His ability to stretch the floor and convert from virtually any spot behind the arc makes him one of the most dynamic scorers in the game. The developers of NBA The Run have embraced Curry’s unique skill set, showcasing his quick trigger and pinpoint accuracy as key in-game attributes.

Donovan Mitchell has consistently been a high-volume scoring guard since entering the league. His athleticism and shot-creating prowess have made him a central figure for his team’s offense. In NBA The Run, Mitchell’s explosive first step and ability to finish in traffic are front and center, reinforcing his role as one of the league’s most potent offensive threats.

Jalen Brunson, while perhaps less flashy than Curry and Mitchell, has earned recognition for his efficient scoring and leadership. Known for his footwork and ability to navigate through defenses, Brunson’s playmaking and scoring versatility have elevated his game in recent seasons. His inclusion in the Green Light Trio highlights his growing impact in the league as a dependable offensive option.

NBA The Run is designed to emphasize the individual strengths of elite players, and the inclusion of Curry, Mitchell, and Brunson as a unit underscores their reputations as confident and capable shot-makers. The trio represents different styles and paths to offensive success, but all share a common trait: the green light to take over games when needed.