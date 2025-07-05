CWC 2025 Quarterfinals: PSG vs Bayern, Real Madrid

CWC 2025 Quarterfinals: European Giants Collide

July 5, 2025 – The Club World Cup hits a fever pitch with two blockbuster quarterfinals that could easily be Champions League finals in their own right: PSG vs Bayern Munich and Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund. Football fans are in for a dramatic double-header.

PSG vs Bayern Munich: Tactical Warfare

In one of the most anticipated matchups of the tournament, PSG will try to halt Bayern’s relentless march. PSG’s attack led by Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé will test Bayern’s backline, while the German side counters with Harry Kane, Jamal Musiala, and their high-octane midfield.

Key Matchup: Kimmich vs Vitinha in the center

Prediction: Bayern 2-1 PSG

Real Madrid vs Borussia Dortmund: Familiar Foes

Fresh off their Champions League encounters, Real Madrid and Dortmund renew their rivalry in this high-stakes fixture. Madrid’s veterans like Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. bring poise, while Dortmund counts on youth and energy from players like Karim Adeyemi.

Key Matchup: Bellingham vs Emre Can

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Dortmund in extra time

What’s Next

Winners will head into the CWC Semifinals, and the potential for a Real Madrid vs Bayern clash looms large. The stakes are enormous as continental pride and global bragging rights hang in the balance.

