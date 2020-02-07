D-Lo to MIN, NBA Trade Deadline Grades, Mookie Betts Trade Snag, and More! | GMS Podcast Episode 99

We break down the blockbuster trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins and a first round pick. We grade the trade for both teams and tell you how Karl Anthony Towns made it all happen. Plus, can the Warriors unlock Wiggins’ superstar potential?

We break down every major trade from the 2020 NBA trade deadline and hand out grades for every deal. We discuss D’Angelo Russell to the Timberwolves for Andrew Wiggins, Marcus Morris to the Clippers, Andrew Iguodala to the Heat, Andre Drummond to the Cavs and more! Plus, will the Lakers regret not trading for Marcus Morris and will they land Darren Collison in the buyout market?

There is a huge snag in the three-team, five-player trade that’s supposed to send Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts and left-hander David Price to the Dodgers. We discuss the latest on the deal and the MLB players union’s blistering statement on the matter. Plus, will the Dodgers and Red Sox eventually reach a deal for Mookie Betts?

