Dallas Stars Look to Extend Series in Game 5 Against Vegas Golden Knights

The Dallas Stars find themselves in a do-or-die situation as they face the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 5 of the Western Conference Final playoff series. With the Stars trailing 3-1, they have their backs against the wall and are desperate to push the series to a Game 6. The high-stakes matchup is set to take place at T-Mobile Arena, with puck drop scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, televised on ABC. Let’s take a closer look at the odds and predictions for this crucial game.

In Game 4, the Dallas Stars demonstrated their determination by securing a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory, extending the series and keeping their hopes alive. Their impressive performance not only cashed in on three wagers but also accurately predicted the final score. However, despite this victory, the Stars are still faced with the challenging task of overcoming a 3-1 deficit and will be eager to seize the opportunity to return home for a Game 6.

Injury Woes and Suspensions

The Stars will once again be without the services of their captain, LW Jamie Benn, who is serving a two-game suspension for a cross-check incident that occurred in Game 3. Additionally, RW Evgenii Dadonov will be sidelined due to a lower-body injury. These absences present significant challenges for the Stars, as they must find ways to compensate for the loss of key players against a formidable opponent.

The Vegas Golden Knights played a solid game in Game 4, led by their goaltender, Adin Hill, who made an impressive 39 saves on 42 shots. The Golden Knights, now back on home ice in Las Vegas, have an opportunity to close out the series in Game 5. RW Jonathan Marchessault has been in exceptional form, scoring goals in three consecutive games and tallying a total of six goals in his last five games.

Betting Odds and Projections

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, the moneyline (ML) odds for this game are +120 for the Stars (bet $100 to win $120) and -145 for the Golden Knights (bet $145 to win $100). The puck line (PL) or against the spread (ATS) odds favor the Stars at +1.5 (-225), while the Golden Knights are favored at -1.5 (+185). The over/under (O/U) line is set at 5.5, with both over (-110) and under (-110) options available.

The projected goaltenders for this crucial game are Jake Oettinger for the Stars and Adin Hill for the Golden Knights. Oettinger delivered an outstanding performance in Game 4, stopping 37 of 39 shots and securing a vital win for his team. However, he will need to improve upon his previous performances in Vegas, where he has struggled with a .885 save percentage. Hill, on the other hand, has been exceptional throughout the series, boasting an impressive .943 save percentage. With confidence in his offense, even if he concedes goals, the Golden Knights still have a strong chance of advancing.

As the Dallas Stars fight to extend the series, they face a daunting task against a determined Vegas Golden Knights team in Game 5. Despite their recent victory, the Stars must find a way to overcome the odds and compensate for key absences in their lineup. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights will be looking to clinch the series on home ice and continue their impressive run. With intriguing betting options and an intense matchup on the horizon, NHL fans can expect a thrilling showdown as the Stars and Golden Knights battle for a spot in the Stanley Cup Final.