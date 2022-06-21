According to Bylsma, “I had the same mindset coaching in Charlotte last season, just like players wanted to prove to Ron and the Seattle Kraken that they were worthy of playing in the NHL. I wanted to show Ron that I was the best candidate to lead Coachella,”. Francis was able to cross one item off his lengthy list of things to complete during Seattle’s off-season when Bylsma was officially presented to the media today. The team ideally needs to find 25-30 players but getting such a roster can be quite difficult at this time of the season.