Dan Bylsma is hired by Seattle to lead a new AHL team

This past season, the AHL’s Charlotte Checkers, who were representing both the Seattle Kraken and the Florida Panthers, hired the former Pittsburgh Penguins coach and Stanley Cup champion as an assistant coach. But when the Coachella Valley Firebirds, Seattle’s first standalone affiliate, were founded in 2022–2031, everything would change since Kraken General Manager Ron Francis would now require a bench boss in the Golden State.

According to Bylsma, “I had the same mindset coaching in Charlotte last season, just like players wanted to prove to Ron and the Seattle Kraken that they were worthy of playing in the NHL. I wanted to show Ron that I was the best candidate to lead Coachella,”. Francis was able to cross one item off his lengthy list of things to complete during Seattle’s off-season when Bylsma was officially presented to the media today. The team ideally needs to find 25-30 players but getting such a roster can be quite difficult at this time of the season.

