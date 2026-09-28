Dan Wilson will not return as Mariners manager after 76-86 2026 season

The first managerial change of the 2026-27 MLB offseason came Sunday when Dan Wilson told reporters he would not be returning as manager of the Seattle Mariners, according to ESPN. The announcement arrived on the season’s final day; the Mariners finished 76-86 and placed third in a weak American League West.

Wilson is out after his second full season in Seattle. He was hired in August 2024 to replace Scott Servais, according to ESPN.

Seattle entered the 2026 season as division favorites and a potential top American League contender following a 2025 playoff run that left the franchise eight outs short of its first World Series appearance. The Mariners lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the 2025 ALCS, according to ESPN.

The club stumbled early in 2026, winning just four of its first 13 games. Season-long struggles from key players Cal Raleigh and Julio Rodriguez, along with inconsistent pitching and an underperforming offense, prevented the team from sustaining a run; the Mariners never climbed more than four games above .500, according to ESPN.

After Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels, Wilson said, “This season has been very difficult, and of course the results have not been what any of us had expected. As a result, it was concluded that today is my last day as manager of the Seattle Mariners,” according to ESPN.